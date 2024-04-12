Kendrick Lamar to join forces with ‘South Park’ Creators on new live-action comedy

South Park co-creators to team up with Kendrick Lamar on new live-action comedy

South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are joining forces with Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free on a new live-action comedy slated to release on July 4, 2025.

The film, that is set to be distributed by Paramount Pictures, will face some stiff competition from other film franchises, including Jurassic World 4 on July 4 and James Gunn’s Superman, a few days later on July 11.

The news came as part of Paramount’s CinemaCon, where the CEO from the stage announced that “this script is one of the funniest and most original scripts we’ve ever read and it’s certain to create some fireworks.”

Written by Vernon Chatman, the studio didn’t spill any details on the film, keeping it a surprise for the audience.

The project will be produced alongside Stone and Parker, Lamar and Dave Free.

For the unversed, Lamar delivered some chart-topping hits, including Swimming Pools (Drank), Poetic Justice, and The Blacker the Berry.

In addition, the duo also created 1999’s feature South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut as well as the 2004 feature-length film Team America: World Police.