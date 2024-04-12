'A Place in the Sun' host Laura Hamilton shares glimpses from her tropical getaway

Laura Hamilton shares her holiday to the Seychelles with fans

A Place in the Sun presenter Laura Hamilton recently shared her holiday to the Seychelles with her fans and Instagram followers.

The TV personality took to Instagram, sharing glimpses from her Seychelles getaway, hoping her children share her sense of adventure.

In a carousal of photos and videos she shared on the social media platform, she offered a sneak peek into her place of stay, captioning the post: “Making memories and educating Rocco and Tahlia through travel...

"Travel has always been a passion of mine whether that be camping, back packing, beach holidays, skiing or adventure holidays. I really hope that my children continue to share this same passion as they grow.”

Her fans, who are always eager to know what the star is up to, quickly added comments under her post, admiring her choice of travel.

One fan commented: “What lovely memories you're all going to have.”

While another chimed in, adding: “Marvellous Laura, it looks like a lovely place.”

Meanwhile a third gushed: “One of life’s best lessons. Kudos to you and yes they will continue the passion.”

A fourth added: “Enjoy making beautiful memories with your beautiful family".

A fifth penned: “Absolutely beautiful photos of your family, keeping it real.”