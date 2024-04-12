Billie Eilish to launch new album Hit Me Hard and Soft 'all at once'

Billie Eilish is set to launch album 'all at once'

Billie Eilish announced on Monday, April 8 that her highly anticipated third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, is slated to release on May 17, 2024.

The What Was I Made For star took to Instagram, sharing the album artwork where the singer could be seen floating in the water after being ejected from a door.

Ahead of the release, Eilish ensured that she is determined to drop the entire album all at once, instead of releasing singles in advance.

She captioned the post, confirming: “I wanna give it to you all at once,” she captioned the image. “I truly could not be more proud of this album.”

Collaborating with her brother Finneas on Hit Me Hard and Soft, the pair last took home their second Oscar for their Barbie single What Was I Made For.

Eilish was crowned as the youngest person by far to have one two Oscars till date.

Earlier this month, the singer signed a new open letter, disregarding the use of AI “to infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists,” according to the letter.

For the unversed, Eilish issued a press release, confirming that Hit Me Hard and Soft will follow the same tracklist and will feature 100% recyclable materials.