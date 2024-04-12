Netflix premieres release date for ‘The 8 Show’ starring Ryu Jun-Yeol

'The 8 Show' set to debut in May

The 8 Show, starring South Korean actor Ryu Jun-yeol and actress Chun Woo-hee, is slated to hit the screens on May 17.



Along with the much-anticipated release date, Netflix unveiled a new poster and teaser of the upcoming Korean original series on Thursday, April 11.

Directed by Han Jae-rim, the comedy series follows eight individuals from different walks of life who find themselves financially struggling. They all end up participating in a reality competition for a substantial sum of money.

Trapped in a mysterious eight-story building, they engage in a risky game that becomes increasingly lucrative with each passing time.

"Under the simple rules, they experience rollercoaster rides of emotions as they repeatedly face cooperation, conflicts and betrayals within a mysterious space divided into eight floors," Netflix teased the plot.

Jun-yeol and Woo-hee have been joined by Park Jeong-Min, Park Hae-joon, Lee Yul-eum Lee Joo-young, Bae Seong-woo and Moon Jeong-hee to round up the lineup.

The series is based on the popular webtoon Money Game and its sequel Pie Game by Bae Jin-soo.

The 8 Show marks Han's series directorial debut and promises compelling and captivating visuals. Han is known for his work on films such as The Face Reader from 2013 and 2021’s Emergency Declaration.



