Dwayne Johnson unveils surprising insight into 'Moana 2'

The Rock said Moana 2 is "so much deeper than a movie to me and I know it’s deeper for Disney, too"

Dwayne The Rock Johnson offered a sneak peek into the upcoming Derrick Jr- directed film Moana 2, just two months after Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the film was in the pipeline.

Johnson is back to reprise his role in the new installment alongside actors, including Auli’i Cravalho, and others.



Speaking on the occasion at Cinemacon, The Fast and the Furious alum offered an insight into the film, adding: “As we say on the island, aloha, playing the character of Maui is one of the most life-changing life experiences for me and life changing roles.”

Commenting on his role in the film, he admitted to having a character “deeper than just a gig” as it majorly represents his culture.

He further told that his character follows the same tattoos as the actor himself and on the top of all that, he said the role itself, is very close to his grandfather’s heart.

The Rock said: “It’s so much deeper than a movie to me and I know it’s deeper for Disney, too.”

The story picks up after Moana receives a call from her ancestors, setting off on a journey to the far seas of Oceania as she enters dangerous, long-lost waters for an unexpected adventure.

For the unversed, Moana 2 is slated to release on November 27, 2024.