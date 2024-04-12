Zayn Malik unveils 'Room Under the Stairs' complete tracklist: Watch

Zayn Malik has stirred up anticipation a month ahead of his fourth studio album, Room Under the Stairs, by unveiling the complete tracklist.
The former One Direction vocalist turned to social media to post a video on his official Instagram handle featuring the poster of his upcoming musical treat which flipped to reveal a handwritten tracklist against the backdrop of his soulful vocals.
The album, ready to hit the streams on May 17, will feature 15 songs:
Dreaming
What I Am
Grateful
Alienated
My Woman
How It Feels
Stardust
Gates of Hell
Birds on a Cloud
Concrete kisses
False Starts
The Time
Something In The Water
Shoot At Will
Fuchsia Sea
Shortly after the list was shared, Malik’s devoted fans flocked to the comments section to express their admiration.
One fan already deemed the album "Album of the year incoming [hourglass, red heart, and fire emoji]."
Another fan chimed in, "THE TRACK NAMES ARE SO COOL."
Meanwhile, a third member from Zquad, Malik’s fandom, added, "THE TRACKLIST IS SO PERFECT OMG !!"
Additionally, Room Under The Stairs, on which the 31-year-old widely lauded star was working for years, will mark his first full-length solo project in three years. His last album, Nobody Is Listening, was released in 2021.
