Zayn Malik unveils 'Room Under the Stairs' complete tracklist: Watch

Zayn Malik has unveiled 15 track names for his upcoming album

Zayn Malik has stirred up anticipation a month ahead of his fourth studio album, Room Under the Stairs, by unveiling the complete tracklist.



The former One Direction vocalist turned to social media to post a video on his official Instagram handle featuring the poster of his upcoming musical treat which flipped to reveal a handwritten tracklist against the backdrop of his soulful vocals.

The album, ready to hit the streams on May 17, will feature 15 songs:

Dreaming

What I Am

Grateful

Alienated

My Woman

How It Feels

Stardust

Gates of Hell

Birds on a Cloud

Concrete kisses

False Starts

The Time

Something In The Water

Shoot At Will

Fuchsia Sea

Shortly after the list was shared, Malik’s devoted fans flocked to the comments section to express their admiration.

One fan already deemed the album "Album of the year incoming [hourglass, red heart, and fire emoji]."

Another fan chimed in, "THE TRACK NAMES ARE SO COOL."

Meanwhile, a third member from Zquad, Malik’s fandom, added, "THE TRACKLIST IS SO PERFECT OMG !!"

Additionally, Room Under The Stairs, on which the 31-year-old widely lauded star was working for years, will mark his first full-length solo project in three years. His last album, Nobody Is Listening, was released in 2021.