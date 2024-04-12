BLACKPINK’s Lisa shares ‘exciting’ update ahead of new solo music

Lisa partnered with RCA Records to continue shining in her solo career

Lalisa Manobal, professionally known as Lisa, has embarked on the next chapter of her solo career by joining hands with RCA Records after parting ways with YG Entertainment.

The BLACKPINK sensation announced on Thursday, April 11, that she has signed with the leading U.S.-based label, per The Korea Times. She also expressed her confidence in the RCS team’s ability to contribute to her success.

"I’m super excited to be joining the RCA family and I am confident they are the best team to create a bigger movement in my solo career," Lisa said.

Adding curiosity ahead of her upcoming ventures, she stated, "Looking forward to showing the world everything we have been preparing."

Meanwhile, RCA Chairman and CEO Peter Edge and President and COO John Fleckentein boasted in a joint statement, "We are incredibly proud to partner with Lisa and Lloud."

"Lisa is a multidimensional talent and irrefutable global force, We are thrilled to welcome her and her team to the RCS Records family," they added.

Additionally, the 27-year-old singer and rapper will release new solo music with RCA Records and have full ownership of all her recordings.

For the unversed, the songstress parted ways with her longtime agency, YG Entertainment, last year after the expiration of her exclusive contract, however, they will still manage BLACKPINK as a group.

From now on, Lisa’s solo endeavours will be managed by newly partnered RCA Records and Lloud, her own artist management company launched this February.