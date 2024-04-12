Kirsten Dunst receives annual Christmas cake from Tom Cruise

Kirsten Dunst known for her role in Interview With The Vampire, recently shared that she continues to receive a Christmas cake every year from her co-star Tom Cruise, even three decades after their collaboration in the gothic horror film.



Cruise, renowned for his tradition of gifting a delightful white chocolate coconut bundt cake to his celebrity friends during the holiday season, has kept the practice alive, much to Dunst's delight.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight while promoting her new film Civil War, she expressed her gratitude for the continued gesture.

She also revealed that her husband, Jesse Plemons, who starred alongside Cruise in American Made also receives cake, resulting in a double dose of holiday sweetness for the couple.

Tom Cruise's annual Christmas cake tradition, orchestrated by Doan's Bakery in Woodland Hills, California, extends beyond Kirsten Dunst to a roster of A-list pals, including former co-stars like Glen Powell and Dakota Fanning.



