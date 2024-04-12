Kris Jenner reacts with anguish to resurfaced O.J. Simpson affair allegations

O.J. Simpson affair rumors resurface following news of his death.

Following the news of O.J. Simpson's death on Wednesday night, longstanding rumors regarding an alleged affair between Simpson and Kris Jenner have regained attention.

The 68-year-old Kardashian matriarch has faced persistent speculation surrounding her relationship with Simpson for years.

The rumors were notably addressed during a 2019 episode of the family's reality series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where she denied the allegations while conversing with her daughter, Khloé Kardashian.

The context of these rumors is intertwined with Simpson's tumultuous past, including his marriage to Kris's best friend, Nicole Brown Simpson.

Their marriage was marred by Simpson's history of domestic abuse towards Brown, which ultimately led to their divorce in 1992.

Brown was murdered on June 12, 1994, alongside her friend Ron Goldman.

While Simpson was acquitted of the murders in a highly publicized criminal trial, he was later found liable for their deaths in a 1997 civil trial, ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages to Goldman's family.

Kris denounced the disgraced NFL star as a 'fing piece of s.' Jenner expressed profound dismay over the timing of these rumors, which resurfaced on the 25th anniversary of Nicole Brown Simpson's murder.

"It’s really kind of pathetic that when rumors get started, the media gives it life and breath and on the anniversary of Nicole’s death. It’s so tasteless and disgusting," Jenner lamented.