Tom Brady reflects on his journey as a father to three children

Tom Brady opens up about his journey into fatherhood

Tom Brady has recently reflected on his journey as a father to three children.



During an appearance on YouTube's channel DeepCut with VicBlends, Brady talked about his transition to fatherhood.

"You get better as a parent, I think, because you know when you’re a young parent, you don’t really know what you’re doing," said the 46-year-old.

Brady remarked, "You’re winging it. You’re trying to wing it."

"So, I think when you become a parent, you’re trying new things for the first time, you’re going through all these things for the first time so you don’t exactly know always the right thing to say," stated the former NFL pro.

Brady mentioned, "As you go, you get a little bit better at it, you get a little more understanding of it and you try to just continue to kind of refresh your skills as a parent."

"Am I listening or am I talking? Am I mentoring, or am I disciplining? Am I holding them accountable or am I letting them get away with things?' ” he explained.

Earlier in February, Brady honoured all of his three children on the ocassion of Valentine Day.

Captioning the Instagram post, Brady wrote, "I love My Forever Valentines."