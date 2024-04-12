SAG-AFTRA breaks silence on Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King allegations

SAG-AFTRA speaks out over Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King claims

SAG-AFTRA has recently spoken up after Sylvester Stallone mocked background actors on the set of the Paramount+ series, Tulsa King.



In a statement shared via Deadline, the actors' union said, "There is no room on any set for disparaging comments to background actors or any performers."

“Though we have not been contacted directly about the incident on set of ‘Tulsa King’ in Atlanta, SAG-AFTRA is committed to the safety and well being of cast members on all productions," read the statement.

It also added, "SAG-AFTRA’s TV/theatrical agreements do not cover background actors in Atlanta,” but the union is here to support with guidance if requested."

The announcement came one day after it was opened up that an Atlanta-based company parted ways with the Paramount+ series in response to Sylvester and an unnamed director mocked the appearance of several background actors who were working on the project.

The outlet reported that the allegations against Rambo star began from a private Facebook group, Backgrounders – stories from set.

To which, Tulsa King executive producer and director Craig Zisk rejected that Sylvester made inappropriate remarks and while speaking to TMZ on Tuesday.

Craig said, "Sylvester never mentioned anything about wanting to have attractive young women on the show’s set," adding that the actors’ wife, Jennifer Flavin, was present at that time.