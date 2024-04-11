Halle Berry reveals what made her say yes to Never Let Go movie

Halle Berry reflects on her upcoming movie, Never Let Go

Halle Berry has recently revealed what made her say yes to the upcoming movie, Never Let Go.



Speaking to Extra at the 2024 CinemaCon at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas earlier this week, the X-Men alum confessed she's an "adrenaline junkie".

“Well, I am a bonafide adrenaline junkie," said the 57-year-old.

Halle stated, "The bigger the roller coaster, the higher the bungee jump, the longer the zip line, I'm your girl. So I've always loved these kinds of movies."

While discussinng about her preparation for the role in the new thriller, the Bond girl mentioned, "I had to learn how to skin a squirrel”

Elsewhere in the interview, Halle explained what inspired her to the project.

"I'd never read it in a book, I'd never seen it on television, I'd never seen it on the screen — A mother and two children that were in such a unique environment," she noted.

The actress pointed out that the family was "born in this house," and the "fraternal twin boys had never left the house" before.

"And there's nothing there but the woods. And as a mother to have two twins and never leave the house for 10 years — right away it was a creepy environment, something that I had never seen before and I was challenged to sort of bring reality to,” she asserted.

In the end, Halle also shared what she learned from this movie and that was to "never let go of her children".

"My children are my most valued treasures," she added.

Meanwhile, Never Let Go is slated to release in theatres on September 29.