Selena Gomez announces release date for much-anticipated movie, Emilia Pérez

Selena Gomez fans are excited for her upcoming movie Emilia Pérez

Selena Gomez has recently confirmed the release date for her highly-anticipated movie, Emilia Pérez.

Taking to Instagram on April 11, the Only Murders in the Building actress shared three movie posters featuring Gomez, Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón.

Gomez also thanked the French movie-maker Jacques Audiard as she revealed the movie would premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival, which will be held from May 14 to 25, 2024.

Captioning the post, the singer and actress wrote, "I’ve been waiting to show you guys this one!! I’m beyond grateful Emilia Pérez, directed by Jacques Audiard, will premiere at @festivaldecannes in May!"

Gomez's fans shared their happy reaction, with one said, "I swear I’m so excited to see this movie Selena, I’m going to explode."



Another user remarked, "This movie is going to be amazing."

Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco also dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section.

Earlier in January, the songstress reflected on the experience of working in a Spanish-language musical crime comedy.

"I just finished this movie, this Jacques Audiard film, and it’s all in Spanish and it’s a musical and it was one of the most challenging things I’d done," said the 31-year-old during an appearance on Smartless podcast.

Meanwhile, other star cast in the movie included Edgar Ramirez and Adriana Paz.