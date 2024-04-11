Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's next romantic destination laid bare

Sinning sensation Taylor Swift and her American footballer boyfriend Travis Kelce do not seem to stop anytime soon as they have decided to hit Coachella this weekend to support their friend Lana Del Rey, according to a new report.



The first weekend of the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival begins in Indio on Friday (April 12).

Travis and Taylor will be staying at The Madison Club in La Quinta, according to Daily Mail. They chose the place because it is members only and not easy to get a membership.



'They want privacy so The Madison Club is perfect for them, because not just anyone can stay there. They don't want a ton of eyes on them, they want to be able to let their guard down and be comfortable,' a source told the outlet.

'Travis can play golf there. He loves to golf in the desert,' said a source. 'And The Madison Club is a great place to do just that.'



'Taylor and Lana had dinner this week to talk about their time at Coachella, and what they will be doing and wearing,' said the source.



'So they already have it all planned. They want to have fun and really enjoy themselves while in the desert and make it stress-free. Coachella can get stressful because of the crowds and all the events, but they want to be more chill.'

Taylor and Travis relationship started heating up around the holidays and became very high profile when she attended the Super Bowl to support him. Lana was also there in her VIP box. Swift is on a two month break from her The Eras Tour.