Prince William sends secret message to Harry ahead of UK visit

Prince William has seemingly tried to end his younger brother Prince Harry's fear about visiting the UK with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Prince of Wales, who was seen at a North Norfolk pub with Princess Kate's mum Carole Middleton this weekend, has seemingly sent a hidden message to the the Duke of Sussex with his latest outing amid King Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer battle.

William's move was enough to assure Harry that there's no threats in the UK .

King Charles III's younger son Harry has previously voiced fears for his family's safety in the UK. The Duke wants to bring his family to the UK but he can't do that without adequate protection as he and Meghan do not feel safe in Britain.

However, William's visit to the pub is likely to "blow apart" Harry's comment about his security.



"Prince Harry said he and Meghan fled Britain in 2020 'fearing for our lives', yet his brother Prince William seems able to enjoy a pretty normal life," Eden wrote in the Mail article:



Meghan's hubby Harry has made it no secret that he fears for his wife and two children's safety, but it begs the question of how can William go about doing normal things but Harry fears doing the same in the UK.



Earlier this year, Harry lost his High Court challenge against the Government over his security protection when visiting the UK.

Harry is expected to travel to the UK solo in May to attend the tenth anniversary of Invictus Games organization.

Royal author Christopher Andersen told HELLO! that Harry is looking forward to coming back to the UK next month, adding that he believes Harry would be open to the idea of working as a part-time royal.

"Harry and Meghan could be hugely valuable assets to the monarchy at a time when it could use all the help it can get," said the author.

