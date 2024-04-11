Kate Middleton deals fresh blow to Meghan Markle while battling cancer

Meghan Markle receives major blow from Britons

Kate Middleton, who's stepped back from royal duties following her cancer diagnosis and preventative chemotherapy, has given another blow to Meghan Markle by retaining the crown of much-loved royal.

Princess of Wales has been named the most popular royal even though she's out of public eye due to her battle with cancer.

Kate even left her husband Prince William behind him, with 76% of Britons quizzed saying they had a positive view of the future Queen.



The mother-of-three's popularity rating has risen six percentage points since the start of the year during which time she delivered a video message to the nation announcing her chemotherapy treatment.



The Princess of Wales topped the YouGov on royal family favourability, while Prince Andrew and Meghan Markle have been named as the UK’s least favourite royals, according to the poll.

Andrew and Meghan may no longer be referred to as HRH, but the two can still claim the titles of being the UK’s least favourite royals.

The Duke of York, whose car-crash Newsnight interview in now subject to not one but two separate TV dramas, was seen in a negative light by 86 per cent of respondents.



Andrew's lowly rank was followed by the Duchess of Sussex, whose new wellness brand is also unlikely to appeal to the 64 per cent of Britons who admitted holding negative views towards her.