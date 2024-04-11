Aziz Ansari reveals shocking details of Keanu Reeves knee injury

Keanu Reeves may have been survived doing extreme stunts for his action movies but a comedy flick seemed to take him out.

Reeves, who is starring in Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut, Good Fortune, sustained a major injury as he was heading to relax during filming break.

While speaking at CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Ansari, 41, revealed Reeves, 59, fractured his kneecap, via The Hollywood Reporter.

“About 15 days into shooting with me, I said, ‘Go chill in your trailer,'” Ansari recalled. “He tripped on a rug. He's like, ‘Aah, my knee.’ Poor guy, he was such a trooper, and he fractured his kneecap and continued to do all the scenes.”

Aziz noted that the accident was even more striking considering the actor that the “never had to go to the hospital or anything” despite all the physically demanding work in action movies.

“He’s done those Wick movies, all the Matrix stuff. In Speed, he actually did attempt to do the jump from the car to the bus. It wasn’t the take they used, but he did do it,” Ansari said.

Despite the injury, Ansari revealed that Reeves “filmed everything except some scenes where he needed him to do salsa dancing, which we need to pick up.”

“He was like, ‘I'll do it!’ We’re like, ‘Keanu, calm down. We’ll do the salsa dancing once your knee’s healed,’” he added.