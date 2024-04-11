Prince Harry gets ‘alarming’ update on US visa case

Prince Harry gets ‘alarming’ update on US visa

Prince Harry, who is embroiled in a legal issue regarding his US visa over alleged drug use, is getting dangerously close to a verdict.



The Duke of Sussex’s visa application has reportedly been handed over to a federal judge to determine whether he lied about his drug use during the immigration process, via Newsweek.

“Defendant the U.S. Department of Homeland Security respectfully informs the court that it has complied with the court's March 7, 2024, order by submitting declarations with attachments for ex parte in camera [in private] review.,” a statement in the court filing read, per the outlet.

In the lawsuit launched by The Heritage Foundation, the judge will decide whether the application will be made public and if the royal will be deported back to the UK if found guilty of lying.

The news comes amid the massive scrutiny surrounding Prince Harry’s drug use, which he had detailed in his tell-all memoir, Spare.

However, DHS has maintained from the outset that it cannot publicly release Prince Harry's visa records as this would breach his privacy.

It remains to be seen if the court filings would actually be made public pertaining to Harry’s immigration status in the US.