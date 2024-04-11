Paris Hilton reveals when she will introduce daughter London to the world

Paris Hilton is finally lifting the lid on why she has been keeping her four-month-old daughter, London, in hiding.

Hilton, who welcomed son Phoenix via surrogate on January 16, 2023, often shares photo of her baby boy but hasn’t yet shared any pictures of her baby girl, sparking curiosity over why there is secrecy surrounding her daughter.

“I feel like my life has just been so public with everything,” she told E! News at the Fashion Trust US Awards Tuesday. “So, I just wanted to keep my little girl to me.”

However, Hilton, who shared her children with husband Carter Reum, is not closed off to the idea of introducing London to the world.

“But I’m gonna show her to the world soon ’cause everyone keeps asking,” she teased, adding that it will happen “when the time is right.”

Meanwhile, on how she is handling motherhood, The Simple Life alum, 43, shared, “I'm having the most incredible time, I’ve never been happier. They are the sweetest little angels.”

And whether she has plans on expanding her brood, she told the outlet, “I would love a sister for London because my sister and I have such a close relationship. I don’t know, I'm just enjoying them both so much right now. But that would be really amazing.”