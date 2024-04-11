Peter Dinklage joins ‘Wicked’ movie cast

Peter Dinklage is now a part of the much-anticipated Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer, Wicked.

The Game of Thrones alum, 54, was revealed to voice the character Dr Dillamond in the movie adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical on Wednesday in Las Vegas as Universal closed out its CinemaCon, via The Hollywood Reporter.

At the event, a new footage of the movie, which is set for this year’s Thanksgiving release, was shown.

In the feature film adaptation, Dr Dillamond, a goat, is a professor of history at Shiz University who warns Elphaba about rising dark forces that threaten the speaking animals of Oz, including himself.

Wicked is the story of two witches Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda (Grande).

Elphaba is a young woman who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and who has yet to discover her true power.

Meanwhile, Glinda is a popular young woman graced by privilege and ambition but who has yet to discover her true heart.

The feature tells the story of the two young women as they meet and fulfil their destinies as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.

Directed by Jon M., the movie is split into two parts. The first Wicked will hit theatres November 27; the second on November 26, 2025.