Taylor Swift blamed for San Francisco Super Bowl loss in new bombshell claim

Taylor Swift blamed for San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl loss

Taylor Swift has been accused of her part in the defeat of San Francisco 49ers at the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII.

During an appearance on the Up and Adams Show, former Pro Bowl safety Donte Whitner claimed that his former team was victim to bad reffing, as well as the pop star.

The Lover singer was a pleasant attendance at the 2024 game between her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s team Kansas City Chiefs and the 49ers in the February.

After a tight competition between the two, Chiefs hailed victorious, proving the singer’s effect as a good luck charm for the team.

However, not everyone shares the same sentiments, as Whitner said to host Kay Adams: “When we think about the Super Bowl... I think that the 49ers played against the refs as well, guys.”

“I think that when we look at that film and you see bear hugs on those defensive ends, right?”

“You really see it in blatant moments in the game, the 49ers played against Taylor Swift, the refs, and the Kansas City,” affirmed the athlete.