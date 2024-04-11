Meghan Markle 'reduced' to selling dog shampoo after ditching royal life

Meghan Markle ‘back to rags’ after giving up on ‘untold riches’ of royal life

Meghan Markle is believed to be regretting her decision to give up on her life as a royal and going out on her own alongside Prince Harry.



Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn reflected on the business pitch for the duchess’ new lifestyle brand, American Riveira Orchard, launched last month.

Though the brand is still in early images, trademark filings showed it will cater to sales of multiple items, including household, toiletries, cosmetics, and more.

Tom shared: "Meghan’s new brand, American Riviera Orchard, has already proved popular with more than half a million followers, but it is really just a relaunch of The Tig, the brand she ditched when she married Harry and thought that as a royal princess life would be endless deference and untold riches.

"We don’t yet know exactly what the new brand will be selling, but it’s astonishing that a royal prince and his wife have been reduced to selling some of the things we have already been told they will be selling - marmalade, jams and even dog shampoo,” he explained.

“The new enterprise and Meghan‘s widely publicised visit to the children’s home in Los Angeles are definitely linked and suggest that the couple are beginning to feel uncomfortable sitting around in Montecito with not very much to do,” added the royal expert.