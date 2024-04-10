Drake Bell considers THIS the silver lining of his ‘Quiet On Set’ revelations

Brian Peck was arrested in 2003 for 11 counts, including lewd acts with a minor.

Drake Bell has found a silver lining as he bares his childhood sexual abuse experience to the world.

During an Emmys For Your Consideration event for Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV on Tuesday, the former child actor reflected on how his decision to speak up against former dialogue coach Brian Peck sparked a “change.”

“I’m still kind of reeling with the idea of this all being my soul, kind of being bared to the world,” he admitted.

The Drake & Josh star continued, “But you see such good coming out of… people are approaching me at the airport… telling me how they have the bravery to come out and speak, and how they’re trying to go to their legislatures and get things changed and seeing people online.”

He added, “So You’re seeing a change.”

In March, Bell came forward as the previously-unnamed victim of Peck, who was arrested in 2003 for 11 counts, including lewd acts with a minor.

About finally coming forward with his identity, Bell reflected, “It was the first time that I’ve really spoken about this to a stranger. It’s not my family or people I worked with who were close to me, who supported me throughout the years.”