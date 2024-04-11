Princess Kate risks fresh wave of backlash ahead of Prince Louis’ birthday

Kate Middleton is set to invite a new batch of scrutiny should she decides to follow with the tradition on Prince Louis’ birthday.



The youngest son of the princess and Prince William is set to turn six later this month, and fans are left wondering whether a photo of the youngster will be released.

For the unversed, Kate often showcases her love for photography by capturing the royal family, including her three kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Louis, in her lens.

These photos are also posted as official portraits on birthdays and other special occasions.

Speaking to Fox News, royal commentator Christopher Andersen warned the princess against posting a photo captured by her on April 23, owing to recent Photoshop fiasco surrounding the Mother’s Day image.

He suggested: "My suggestion would be to either have Kate take the photo and not retouch it or have Kate take it and explain in advance how and why she altered the photo, or have a professional photographer take it and do all the explaining.

"I mean, will it really matter? The conspiracy theories will continue anyway. That particular genie is out of the bottle."

The fear dates back to last month, when Princess Kate sparked uproar for manipulating her picture with kids.

She later took to official social media to apologise to the masses.

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C,” she wrote at the time.