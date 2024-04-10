Aerosmith announces rescheduled shows for postponed ‘Peace Out Tour’ dates

The ‘Peace Out Tour’ is Aerosmith’s final concert tour

Aerosmith is picking up where they left off in September last year.

The legendary rock band has finally announced the rescheduled dates for their Peace Out Tour after they were forced to postpone just three shows into the tour due to frontman Steven Tyler’s vocal injury.

Now, fans can mark their calendars as Aerosmith gears up to hit the road again for their final concert tour.

The aptly-named Peace Out Tour will kick off on September 20 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, returning to the same venue where they began their original run.

The tour will conclude with a grand finale on February 26, 2025, as Aerosmith takes their final bow at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Adding to the excitement, The Black Crowes, fresh off the release of their latest album Happiness Bastards, will continue to join Aerosmith as special guests throughout the entire tour.

For fans who already purchased tickets, rest assured that all previously bought tickets will be valid for the rescheduled shows. However, refunds will be available for those unable to attend the new dates.

Aerosmith postponed their tour after Tyler “fractured his larynx” during the band’s performance at USB Arena on September 9, 2023, per a statement released by the band.

Tyler issued his own statement, saying, “I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crows, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!”