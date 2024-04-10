'Mickey 17' trailer unleashes disparaging facets of Robert Pattinson

The first trailer for the upcoming film Mickey 17 directed by Bong Joon Ho has been released. The trailer showcases the various facets of Robert Pattinson, who plays the protagonist and delves into themes such as human printing, identity, and space colonization.

Bong Joon Ho made his first trip to CinemaCon to showcase the trailer, where he described the film as the story of "a simple man who ultimately ends up saving the world".

Mickey 17 is based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton.

The story follows Mickey 7, a space colonist known as an expendable, who does the colony's most dangerous work and often dies in the process.

However, he is brought back to life through human printing technology. In the movie, the protagonist is the seventh version of a man named Mickey Barnes, but the novel features a different version.

“The number is the number of times he dies. I killed him ten times more,” Bong said to laughs from the crowd. “It’s a sci-fi movie, but it’s a human story.”

During a private screening, a trailer for Mickey 17 was shown. The trailer was set to Frank Sinatra's music, and it added a humorous touch to some violent scenes.

For instance, Mickey loses a hand and is dumped into liquid metal while still alive (with his consent). Many people are eagerly awaiting the release of Mickey 17, which is Bong's latest film after the Academy Award-winning Parasite.

Although the film was scheduled to release in March 2024, post-production delays pushed it to January 31, 2025. This release date raised eyebrows since it doesn't position Bong's latest work as an awards contender.

The film features Mark Ruffalo, Steven Yeun, Naomie Ackie, and Toni Collette.