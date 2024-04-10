Jelly Roll recalls turning down a photo with Sean Diddy Combs: Here's why

Jelly Roll explains why he rejected meeting Sean Diddy Combs at last minute

Jelly Roll has recently confessed he turned down a photo with Sean Diddy Combs on Jimmy Kimmel Live! amid sex trafficking allegations.



"This is the first time in my career, ever, where they said, 'Do you want to meet such-and-such?' And I said, 'Yeah,' and I started walking that way, and as I was getting down the hallway — this is a true story — I said, 'Nah,' and went and got back in the car," said Jelly during an appearance on the latest episode of Cancelled with Tana Mongeau podcast.

Jelly, who came alongside his wife, Bunnie Xo, continued, "I don't know what it was, and I made a joke at first."

The Save Me crooner recalled he joked about Diddy's role in Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder on Jimmy's show.

"Nobody thought that was funny, so I was like, ‘Ooh that’s a bomb. Maybe I shouldn’t go and do this anyway,'" mentioned the rapper.

Jelly remarked, "So I was already skeptical, ‘cause I thought I had a funny one'."

Jelly also told the host he felt bad about meeting Diddy for a brief moment.

"When we were walking, I was like, ‘I don’t know... Very seldom does things rub me in a way where I was like, ‘I don’t even know if that’s a picture I want,'" stated the 39-year-old.

Jelly noted that he had been in situations where he'd "ended up in pictures with people I didn't want to be with" at various entertainment industry events.

"They will walk a carpet around the same time. Things happen," pointed out the musician.

Jelly added, "They’re like, ‘Hey, y’all get together.’ And you’re like, ‘I don’t really even know who this human is.'"

Two weeks after Jelly and Diddy filmed the episode, the latter was accused of rape and abuse in a shocking lawsuit by his ex Cassie.