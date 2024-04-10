Gwen Stefani breaks silence on Blake Shelton split speculations

Gwen Stefani speaks up about her duet release, Purple Irises

Gwen Stefani has recently broken her silence on Blake Shelton split speculations.



Speaking to Nylon magazine, Gwen said, "When you’re in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us."

"You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something,” remarked the singer-songwriter while discussing about social media rumours.

Gwen mentioned, "It’s just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is."

Elsewhere in the interview, the No Doubt crooner expressed her fear about her relation with Blake which was the reason behind the creation of a duet they released in February, Purple Irises.

"If someone comes along and tries to / Love you like I do / Don’t know what I’d do / Don’t want to lose you,” she sings in the song, later adding: “No, I never knew a love like this. Now we’re picking / Purple irises."

Elaborating on why she wrote Purple Irises, Gwen pointed out, "I had been going through those times where you’re questioning: ‘Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?'"

"In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what’s happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid," confessed the songwriter.

Meanwhile, Gwen noted that Purple Irises "is a symbol of her strong bond with Blake".

After almost a decade with Blake, Gwen mentioned, "The truth is I am in love with my best friend. All this I’m thinking of in my brain, that’s all it is — I’m overthinking," continued the 54-year-old.

In the end, Gwen added, "So that [negativity] would never penetrate just by me being vulnerable and sharing a song that I didn’t write for anybody else but myself and Blake."