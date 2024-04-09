Sylvester Stallone under fire for mocking background actors on Tulsa King setS

Sylvester Stallone lands in trouble after calling out extras on Tulsa King set

Sylvester Stallone has recently come under fire after he was accused of insulting Tulsa King background actors



According to a report by Deadline, an Atlanta-based casting agency now ended their contract with the Paramount+ series after Sylvester and an unnamed director called extra actors "ugly, tub of lard and fat guy with cane".

The outlet reported that the Rambo star also demanded production team to bring in "pretty young girls" to be around him on set.

It is noted that a private Facebook group (Backgrounders – stories from set)'s post sparked controversy against the actor.

The Catrett-Locke Casting company said in a statement posted via their Facebook page on April 9.

It read, "We wanted to send you an update on the happenings here in our casting world. We have chosen to part ways with Tulsa King. We will be finishing up next week and the 12th will be our last day."

A source close to the show told Metro.co.uk that they got to know about the posts and were looking into the allegations.

They also made it clear that those "involved were trying to match scenes from the first series for creative purposes".

Meanwhile, director and executive producer Craig Zisk denied the claims when asked by TMZ.

Craig stated, "No insults were hurled on set," and added that Sylvester "never said anything about being surrounded by pretty girls".