Zendaya opens up about financially supporting her family at an early age

Zendaya has recently opened up about financially supporting her family at a very early age.
In a new interview with British Vogue, the Euphoria star, who began her acting career on Disney's Shake It Up, said, "I felt like I was thrust into a very adult position."
"I was becoming the breadwinner of my family very early, and there was a lot of role-reversal happening, and just kind of becoming grown, really," explained the 27-year-old.
Zendaya mentioned, "I almost going through my angsty teenager phase now, because I didn’t really have the time to do it before."
"I don’t know how much of a choice I had," I have complicated feelings about kids and fame and being in the public eye, or being a child actor," remarked the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress.
Zendaya told the outlet, "I think only now, as an adult, am I starting to go, Oh, okay, wait a minute: I’ve only ever done what I’ve known, and this is all I’ve known."
"Now, when I have these moments in my career — like, my first time leading a movie that’s actually going to be in a theatre — I feel like I shrink, and I can’t enjoy all the things that are happening to me," she pointed out.
The actress pointed out, "I’m very tense, and I think that I carry that from being a kid and never really having an opportunity to just try... And I wish I went to school," she remarked.
Elsewhere in the interview, Zendaya discussed about her upcoming movie, Challengers which gave a new outlook to the actress.
“I’m always in a high school somewhere. And, mind you, I never went to high school," she added.
Meanwhile, Zendaya's Challengers is scheduled to release in theatres on April 26.
Eminem ‘accused’ Diddy of killing Tupac Shakur in his 2018 diss track for Machine Gun Kelly, 'Killshot'
Samantha Markle filed for appeal to overturn judge's ruling in Meghan Markle's defamation case
King Charles, Queen Camilla celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary
Meghan Markle scrambles to save her reputation after launching her lifestyle brand
Prince William is very much concerned about her wife Kate Middleton's health
Noah Cyrus slammed fans after facing backlash for ‘liking’ Liam Hemsworth’s picture on Instagram