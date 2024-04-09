Eminem’s prophecy about Diddy, MGK on ‘Killshot’ fulfilled?

Diddy is currently under federal investigation for sex trafficking

Eminem predicted the future vis-a-vis an infamous bar in Killshot.

Amid the ongoing federal investigation into Sean “Diddy” Combs, his reaction to Eminem’s accusation that he “put out a hit” for Tupac Shakur has resurfaced.

In his 2018 diss track aimed at Machine Gun Kelly, Em raps, “Kells, the day you put out a hit’s the day Diddy admits that he put the hit out that got Pac killed, ah!”

The Rap God later clarifies in the same song that he was just pulling Combs’ leg, rapping, “And I’m just playin’, Diddy, You know I love you.”

However, Diddy seemingly did not take the joke too well, clapping back in a now-deleted episode of Joe Budden’s YouTube series, declaring that the situation with Eminem was “handled” privately, per US Weekly.

“[Diddy] said, ‘There’s nothing to say about it.’ It’s in my hands. He wild," it was revealed.



Given that Eminem clarified that he was just joking, fans considered Diddy’s reaction to be a bit strange.

Not only that, but the clip has now resurfaced among online spectators.

“Suddenly that Diddy line on Killshot goes a lot harder,” one fan wrote on X.

Another fan speculated, “Isn’t it a coincidence that Eminem said this a few years ago on Killshot and now Diddy is getting investigated for human trafficking at the same time MGK is dropping a new album.”





