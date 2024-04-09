Prince William, Kate Middleton send love to King Charles, Queen Camilla on big day?

Prince William, Kate Middleton send love to King Charles, Queen Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla, who are celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary on Tuesday ( April 9), may have received love from Prince William and Kate Middleton on their special day.

Following King Charles and Kate Middleton cancer diagnoses, the Prince of Wales has been forging a deeper bond with Camilla as they continue their royal duties and support their spouses. Recent events have undoubtedly brought William and Camilla much closer.



Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles on April 9, 2005, eight years after the death of his first wife Princess Diana, mother of Prince William and Prince Harry.



However, it's being expected that Prince William and Kate Middleton may send love and best wishes to cancer-stricken King Charles on his day.

The couple's wedding blessing at St George's Chapel was a muted affair as they married in a small private civil ceremony in the Windsor Guildhall. King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, did not wear his military garb and Camilla opted against wearing white.

The late Queen did not attend the initial ceremony at the Windsor Guildhall, but she was present at the reception in Windsor Castle.

Royal commentator Michael Cole told Sky News: "Buckingham Palace had a real fear they would have eggs thrown at them, so the ceremonial parades were kept to a minimum."

Prince Harry is said to be not supportive of William's relationship with Camilla, in part, due to his continued loyalty to their late mother, Princess Diana.

"He really distrusts that William actually gets on rather well now with Camilla, Harry will see this as a betrayal,” royal author Tom Quinn previously told The Mirror.