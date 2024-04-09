Taylor Swift orchestrates mastermind move during solar eclipse

Taylor Swift unveiled some eclipse-themed lyrics from 'TTPD' on the same day as the eclipse



Swifties are hailing Taylor Swift as the ultimate mastermind after she unveiled some symbolic lyrics from her upcoming album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, on the same day as the solar eclipse.

The theme of the lyrics so perfectly coincided with the celestial event that fans mused if the international pop sensation orchestrated the eclipse to promote her album, out in ten days.

The lyrics go, “Crowd goes wild at her fingertips / Half moonshine, full eclipse.”

They were posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 8 – the same day that millions across the US, Canada, and Mexico witness a darkened sky during the total solar eclipse.

Once again, the lyrics were typed out on an old-school typewriter in a black-and-white clip, leaning into the “dark academia” aesthetic that fans are anticipating from the album.

Reacting to the cosmic coincidence, a fan noted on X, “Taylor Swift orchestrating the alignment of celestial bodies to promote her album… nobody’s doing it like her."



Others tried to figure out which of the 17 tracks the lyrics are from, and one Instagram sleuth had a convincing theory: “This has to be from [the track] Florida, there was a half moon the first night she played Tampa N1 and it was the first show after the news of split from Joe, the very next weekend there was a new moon and full eclipse April 20th 2023.”



