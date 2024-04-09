King Charles' dream to meet Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet shattered

King Charles III, who's battling cancer, does not seem to meet his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet this Summer as Meghan Markle disagrees to Prince Harry's idea to take them to the UK, according to a new report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children aren't likely to ever be reunited with cancer-stricken King Charles, Princess Kate and other members of the royal family unless Meghan Markle visits the UK with them, a royal expert has claimed.

It does not seem Harry and Meghan, who stepped back from royal life in 2020 and relocated to the US, will ever fully return as Meghan is thought to be less than keen to visit the UK.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained: "Harry wants to convey he is a very devoted family man and will put them above everything else".

"If Meghan didn't want to come she could never be forced to. It would be extremely unlikely Harry would come over with the kids without Meghan," Richard told The Sun.

The commentator has claimed that it isn't likely a family reunion for the youngest Sussexes could ever happen as the Duke will never dare to bring them to the UK without his wife by his side.



Harry will visit the UK next month to celebrate 10 years of the Invictus Games in May, and it's likely that Meghan will not accompany him.

Meghan has made a return to the UK since the pair stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 but only on rare occasions which included Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022. However, she did not return for King Charles III’s coronation last year, which Harry attended alone.