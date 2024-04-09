Bianca Censori's family urged to encourage her to attend 'therapy sessions'

Bianca Censori's 'unhealthy behaviour' left her family worried about her since her marriage with Kanye West.



The Australian beauty often makes it to headlines because of her risqué outfit choices. There are reports that the rapper forced her to dress according to his commands.

In a conversation with The Mirror, relationship expert Louella Alderson claimed that Bianca needs an 'intervention,' which should involve her parents and close friends.

The expert added that her loved ones "previously expressed concern about her behaviour and the dynamics of her relationship with Kanye."

Louella said they should "address these concerns and help Bianca recognise her unhealthy behaviour."

However, the expert advised the architectural designer's family to adopt a non-judgemental approach if they meet Bianca.

The expert continued, "Interventions are hard for everyone involved. Bianca may feel like it's a personal attack..."



Louella believes this intervention "might encourage Bianca to attend therapy sessions." She added, "They may offer to support her in finding a therapist or treatment program that meets her needs and goals."