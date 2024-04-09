Christopher Nolan's brother 'bullied' him into making The Dark Knight

Christopher Nolan’s brother Jonathon Nolan revealed that he bullied his big brother into making the Batman sequel

Christopher Nolan’s younger brother Jonathon Nolan recently revealed that he bullied him into making another Batman sequel, The Dark Knight.

Appearing on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Christopher Nolan's brother revealed that since he had worked with his brother on Batman Begins in "a slightly arm’s length capacity, "he wondered "what [more] can we do with this?"

Jonathan, who had collaborated with his brother on multiple projects, including The Prestige and The Interstellar, told the outlet that Christopher was "on the fence" about a sequel.

Speaking about his older brother’s preferences, Jonathan mentioned that despite using the 'Joker card' to end the film, Nolan "didn’t want to become one comic book movie director."

Jonathan told Shepard that "I was literally sitting with [producer] Charles Roven and Chris and being like, 'Dude, don’t be a chicken sh*t. Let’s do this!'"

Further adding: "And I knew with the script—and he developed the story with David Goyer with a little bit of input from me—it was like first act detailed, second act somewhat detailed, third act … uh, he rides away at the end—once we had the script done."

"I was like, ‘This is going to be great. This is exciting. We gotta make this movie.’ And eventually, he came around. He did manage to avoid being pigeonholed."