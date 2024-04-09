Lady Gaga dons huge diamond ring, teases marriage rumours

Over the weekend, Lady Gaga was seen wearing a huge diamond ring on her finger while out and about in West Hollywood.



The 38-year-old singer, who is currently dating Michael Polansky, looked chic in an all-black outfit and paired her stunning sparkler with a coat, oversized sunglasses, and heels, as per Entertainment Tonight.

Gaga was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney and Christian Carino. She was first linked to Polansky, a tech entrepreneur, in 2019, but did not make things Instagram official with him until the following year. Since then, they have kept their romance relatively private.

Earlier this year, an anonymous source informed the outlet that Lady Gaga and her longtime partner are still together and happy with their relationship.

While Gaga is busy starring as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux, her partner Michael Polansky co-founded and serves as Executive Director of the Parker Foundation. While the exact details of the film remain secretive, it is speculated to closely follow the DC Comics story of how the Joker (played by Joaquin Phoenix) and Harley Quinn fell in love.

The film is set to hit theaters on October 4th and was recently confirmed to be a musical, featuring at least 15 cover songs.