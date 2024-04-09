King Charles breaks major royal tradition amid cancer battle

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024

King Charles, who is known for big plans for the monarchy despite his cancer battle, is set to break a major royal tradition.



For the first time ever, the monarch will be opening the doors to the Balmoral Castle, a favourite of his mother, late Queen Elizabeth, to the public offering highly profitable tours, according to Time.

The lucrative tours, which are priced at £100 ($126.34) or £150 ($189.51) for a package including afternoon tea, will be taking place between July 1 and August 4. 40 tickets per day were advertised last week.

Reflecting the high demand of the newly introduced tours, the tickets were all sold out in a single day.

The tour will take visitors “on a historical journey through several of the beautiful rooms within Balmoral Castle,” according to the tour’s ticketing page.

Visitors will “learn about the origins of the Castle and how it has been loved by generations of the Royal family.”

The tour will “travel through time from the purchase of the Balmoral by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, through to present day, where you can see how rooms within the Castle are used today by their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of the Royal Family.”