Beyoncé makes history after breaking Billboard Country Chart Records

Beyoncé releases her new album, Cowboy Carter: More inside

Beyoncé has recently achieved major milestone after breaking Billboard Country Chart Records.



On April 8, Billboard confirmed pop icon made history as she is the first-ever Black female artist to top Country albums chart with Cowboy Carter.

Beyoncé's eighth album reportedly reached the top slot on the Billboard 200, Americana/Folk Albums and Top Album Sales charts.

After the release of Beyoncé's new album, a press release was issued shortly, revealing the names of "vocalists, musicians, and orators" on the album.

They included Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Linda Martell, Stevie Wonder, Chuck Berry, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Jon Batiste, Rhiannon Giddens, Nile Rodgers, Robert Randolph, Gary Clark, Jr., Willie Jones, Brittney Spencer, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell and Tiera Kennedy.

Earlier this month, the songstress had received the Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards and said that the listeners would open their ears to enjoying art "with no preconceived notions".

Beyoncé remarked, "Tonight you called me an innovator, and for that I'm very grateful."

"Innovation starts with a dream. But then you have to execute that dream, and that road can be very bumpy. Being an innovator is seeing what everyone believes is impossible," stated the Single Ladies crooner.

Beyoncé added, "Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength."

The songstress asked "all the record labels, every radio station, every award show to be more open to innovation within the music industry, and more accepting of out-of-the-box ideas".

"My hope is that we're more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art, with no preconceived notions," added Beyoncé.