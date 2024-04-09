Chris Taylor shares details of his embarrassing Barbie sequel dismissal

Chris Taylor dishes on his cameo appearance in Barbie.

Chris Taylor, known for his stint on Love Island recently disclosed the 'embarrassing' reason why he won't be returning for a potential sequel to the box-office hit Barbie movie.

Despite his cameo appearance as one of the Kens, Taylor clarified that he won't be reprising his role in any future installments.



In his brief appearance, lasting less than 30 seconds, Taylor portrayed one of the Kens on stage, announcing, "And the Nobel prize for horses goes to Ken!"

In a recent episode of Toby's YouTube podcast Fancy A Chat, Chris expressed uncertainty, citing the arduous process of delivering lines during filming.

He recounted spending an extensive five hours perfecting a single line, enduring a staggering 57 takes.

Reflecting on the challenges faced on set, Chris shared an anecdote about misunderstanding camera placements, which resulted in numerous retakes.

Despite reassurances from Margot Robbie's husband, Tom, Chris found himself grappling with the demands of the shoot, which spanned over four grueling hours.

He divulged the multitude of directions he received, leaving him bewildered about the final product. The star admitted that none of the approaches felt quite right to him.