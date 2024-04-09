Kevin Costner thanks Cannes for including Horizon: American Saga in this year's festival

Kevin Costner will debut his directorial movie, Horizon: An American Saga at 2024 Cannes

Kevin Costner has recently expressed his gratitude after his latest movie, Horizon, An American Saga will have its world premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival.



"I’d like to thank the Festival de Cannes for including my film Horizon: An American Saga in this year’s selection," said Costner in a statement shared via Deadline.

The Yellowstone star stated, "It’s been 20 years since I’ve had the pleasure of being on the Croisette. I’ve been waiting for the right time to return and I’m proud to say that this time has come."

"Horizon: An American Saga is a story that began 35 years ago, and I can’t think of a better place than Cannes to reveal to the world the result of such a wonderful adventure," remarked The Bodyguard star.

Costner added, "The French have always supported films and believed deeply in filmmaking. Just as I believe deeply in my film."

The multi-episode project, which is written by Costner and Jon Baird, showcases "the lure of the Old West and how it was won — and lost — through the blood, sweat and tears of many".

The outlet revealed that this projects marks Costner's first behind the camera since 2003’s Open Range.

Interestingly, the movie re-engaged him with his 1990 directorial debut, Dances with Wolves, which grossed over $424 million worldwide and won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Director.

In addition to Costner, Horizon: An American Saga also features Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Owen Crow Shoe, Tatanka Means, Ella Hunt, Tim Guinee, Danny Huston, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Tom Payne, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker and so on so forth.

Meanwhile, Costner's new movie will screen on May 19 at the Cannes festival. The projects will hit theatres in two parts, first on June 28 and second on August 16.