Robert Downey Jr. opens up about returning to MCU as Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. reflects on returning to MCU as Iron Man: Deets inside

Robert Downey Jr. has recently opened up about returning to the MCU as Iron Man.



In a new interview with Esquire magazine, the Oppenheimer star responded to a question about making a comeback as Tony/Iron Man.

"Happily. It’s too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me," replied the 59-year-old.

Robert continued, "And look, I always say, Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige."

"It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win," stated the Due Date actor.

Earlier in January interview with W Magazine, Robert revealed, "There have been only three times during my career where I became completely obsessed with the prep and/or the possibility of playing a role — one of those three being Tony Stark."

Kevin however pointed out in December 2023 that Robert's chapter as Iron Man has ended now.

“We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again,” he told Vanity Fair when asked if Robert would return to the role in the MCU.

Kevin remarked, “We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way."

Meanwhile, Robert has been making headlines after achieving major milestone in his acting career.

The actor earned his first-ever Oscar in March, in the Best Supporting Actor category, for his performance as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan directed movie.

Following his big win, Robert spoke to PEOPLE, adding, “I got a couple other tricks up my sleeve."