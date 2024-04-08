Expert gives major update on Kate Middleton, King Charles' health

Kate Middleton and King Charles, who are battling cancer, are reportedly making good progress after their treatment started well.



GB News royal correspondent Cameron Walker has given major update on the King and Princess of Wales's health while reporting about the latest event at Buckingham Palace.

"Because of the princess's cancer diagnosis, she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy at the moment. What I am hearing from those close to the Princess is that she may well decide to attend certain events if she feels up to it, and if she's keen to go," said Cameron.

He also gave fans an insight into the King's health and activities, saying: "The King was greeting the crowds quite unexpectedly. We weren't expecting him to do so. And that shows there's a real sign that the treatment appears to be going in the right direction. And I think those close to King Charles are really hoping that that's a positive sign.

"As we look towards the summer, the Trooping the Colour ceremony and the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings are two events the King is keen to attend," said expert.