Meghan Markle, Prince Harry change UK plan?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face dilemma ahead of UK trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were expected to return to the UK for an Invictus Games event in May, have reportedly changed their plans.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex face major dilemma ahead of their return to the UK as Meghan is ‘rethinking’ their trip to London, according to a new report.



The Duchess of Sussex reportedly feels uncomfortable taking family to London over safety fears.



The source said: "It's now got to the point where Meghan doesn't want to come to the UK with the children. She just doesn't feel safe.

"Both Harry and Meghan were planning to come to the UK, but when the exact time and date of their appearance [at the Invictus ceremony] were made public, she started to rethink that idea."

St. Paul’s published the exact date and time of the Invictus event on their official website increasing the security risk for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



"He would prefer it if the entire family made regular visits to see his family and build bridges, but there is so much going on behind the scenes that it just isn't possible at the moment."



The source told New magazine: "Harry and Meghan are planning a fifth birthday party for Archie at their Montecito home on May 6 and were then going to fly over to the UK on a private jet the following day.

"They were going to attend the Anniversary Service, followed by a few more days in the UK, so the children could meet with members of the Royal Family."