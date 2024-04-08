Princess Kate breaks silence for first time since cancer announcement

Kate Middleton breaks silence for the first time since cancer announcement

Princess Kate, who's receiving preventative chemotherapy for an undisclosed type of cancer, has broken her silence for the first time since her emotional video statement.

King Charles III's beloved daughter-in-law has surprised fans with thank you cards after receiving get well soon messages.

The Princess of Wales delighted fans over the weekend as responded to a royal fan who had wished her well with a thank you card as William and Kate are extremely moved by well wishes from fans, friends and relatives.



Now Kate's excited fan took to social media to share her sweet story of receiving a "Thank You" card from Kensington Palace, the office responsible for the Prince and Princess of Wales.



User @AllexmarieHoll1 wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Back in January when we were informed our beautiful Princess of Wales had undergone surgery I sent her a card with our (my family and I) sincerest best wishes for healing and of course an abundance of love."

The royal fan, who's over the moon after receiving words from the future Queen, added that last Saturday (April 6) she received the letter from Kensington Palace, and joked her husband thought it might have been an invitation to a royal garden party.

The user added: "Today I received this beautiful acknowledgement and I can honestly say I shall treasure this my entire life.

"The envelope has Kensington Palace on the back lol hubby thought he was going to have to get his suit out for a garden party (silly him) but he is just as blown away as I am to receive this beautiful, and much treasured card. Continued prayers and healing to our beautiful Princess of Wales."

The future queen announced the shocking news of her diagnosis last month and revealed the cancer was found by post-operative tests following the major abdominal surgery she had in January, which at the time, was thought to be non-cancerous.



Prince William and Kate are grateful for the public's warmth and support following the disclosure of Catherine's cancer diagnosis.



The post, which appears to give latest update on Kate's health, attracted massive praise, with one reacting: "Wow this is such a beautiful response… You have a beautiful heart to have sent her a card which I’m sure meant so much… How can one find her address… I’d like to send one too."