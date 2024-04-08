Buckingham Palace shares new post as King Charles, William's plan sparks uproar

Buckingham Palace breaks silence as King Charles, William's plan sparks uproar

Buckingham palace has shared new post about historic event at the royal residence amid backlash over King Charles and Prince William's plan to build 'ideal town' in the UK.

In their first post since furious backlash over the King's proposals for 2,500 new homes to tackle housing crisis in the UK, the royal family shared new pictures from the historic event at Buckingham Palace on Monday.



The heartwarming photos were captioned: "The royal family's French and British troops have participated in the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace and the@Elysee, marking 120 years of the Entente Cordiale.

"The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh watched the ceremony in London, while President Macron observed troops in Paris."



France has became the first non-commonwealth country to take part in the Changing the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

The post comes amid backlash over King Charles's plan to build thousands of homes on an estate in Faversham, Kent across 320 acres of agricultural land. Angry residents have argued that the plans are against the King's stance on the environment and farming issues.