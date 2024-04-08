Susannah Constantine ponders of death after health scare

Susannah Constantine offered an insight into her health issues

Former What Not To Wear host Susannah Constantine revealed that she thinks about her death 'most mornings' as she recently discovered about that she was suffering from a "life threatening" neurological disorder.

The 61-year-old host said that with growing age, she realised that ageing is all about being able to come face to face with health issues and being 'less fearful' about them.

Speaking on the ITV1 panel show Loose Women, Susannah said: “I feel fine. I mean, I did have this sort of weird neurological disorder and it was life-threatening, but, well at my age anyway, you just take these things on board.”

“I think that is one of the huge benefits of getting older,” she explained.

“You’re less fearful in some ways and although I do think about my mortality most mornings when I wake up, I’m cool about it.”

“I’m in a really happy place. Life is so simple and essentially, I’m primarily a wife and a mother, a housewife who happens to work and that’s exactly how I like it.”

Last year, Susannah shared a health update when she took to Instagram, offering an insight into her health issues. The host even praised the “gifted doctors and angel nurses” who looked after her at the time.

According to OK!, she was rushed to hospital for immediate surgery after suffering from tinnitus, and a swollen eye.