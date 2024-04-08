Matt Damon, Ryan Gosling lead celeb-parade during Kristen Wiig's SNL monologue

Kristen Wiig hosted Saturday Night Live this week with a parade of celebrity cameos

Kristen Wiig hosted Saturday Night Live this week with a parade of celebrity cameos, including Matt Damon, Ryan Gosling, Paul Rudd, Jon Hamm, Martin Short, Paula Pell, Fred Armisen, and Will Forte.



Despite Kristen’s claim that her fifth time hosting SNL would not be celebrated with other A-listers, her opening monologue included plenty of cameos.

As she began to say hello to all members of the house band, Wiig was interrupted by Rudd, explaining that he had “heard a rumor that you might be doing one of those five-timers sketches featuring awesome celebrity cameos.”

“So is there, like, a script or something I could look at for that?” he asked anxiously.

To which Wiig replied, “I’m sorry, I don’t think we’re doing one of those.”

It wasn’t long until she was interrupted by another member in the audience, who turned out to be Paula Pell, a former SNL writer.

Speaking of the Fivetimers jacket, she said: "They basically hand those out to everybody like free maxi pads."

Wiig then continued with her script before she was halted for the third time by none other than Matt Damon, who was also wearing the jacket.

Much to the Bridesmaid star’s surprise, she pointed out that the star had only hosted SNL twice.

He then went on to explain why he was in attendance, adding: “But Lorne said the first time I hosted was so good it counted for three and then, second time, not quite as good. That only counted for two. But by my math, that’s five, baby.”

Meanwhile, the creator and executive producer of Saturday Night Live was spotted hanging alongside Jon Hamm, Fred Armisen, Will Forte, and Martin Short.