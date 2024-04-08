Kourtney Kardashian gives heartfelt reminder to 'new mommies'

Kourtney Kardashian penned a heartfelt note for new mothers, highlighting the importance of loving your body during post postpartum.



Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star shared her photos from her vacation with her family in Turks and Caicos.

Kourtney can be swimming in the ocean and embracing her post postpartum phase wholeheartedly.

Alongside her pictures, the Poosh founder wrote, "Dear new mommies, Your body is beautiful at all stages."

She added, "During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you're breastfeeding, that's a whole other part of it."

Kourtney admitted at times, she also tried to be kind to herself as her "body finds a new normal."

She said, "The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too)."

It is pertinent to mention here that Kourtney welcomed a boy named Rocky with her husband-drummer Travis Barker, on November 1 following IVF struggles.

The socialite also has three children with her ex-husband Scott Disick: Daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8.