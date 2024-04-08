King Frederik, Queen Mary to mark major milestone in May

King Frederik, Queen Mary to travel for first state visit to Norway

King Frederik and Queen Mary will be embarking on their official overseas tour since succeeding the Danish throne in January.

The newly crowned King and Queen, who will be travelling for a state visit to Norway, will also be marking a special romantic occasion on the trip, their 20th wedding anniversary on May 14, via GB News.

The Danish prince met his Australian-born wife at the Slip Inn pub in Sydney during the 2000 Olympics. They tied the knot in 2004 at the Copenhagen Cathedral.

The milestone comes after the couple’s marriage was rocked by Frederik’s affair rumours with Mexican socialite.

While it appeared that the Danish couple were at the brink of separation, a shocking move by Queen Margrethe to abdicate her throne reportedly brought them together.

“It’s possible that the Queen took this action because she would have been terrified of the marriage breaking up and the royal family losing Mary,” royal author and expert Phil Dampier told The Telegraph at the time.

“It would have caused major problems. The Queen has always seen Mary as a tremendous asset,” he continued.

“It just seems an extraordinary coincidence that she should make this unexpected announcement just a couple of months after stories emerged of the Crown Prince supposedly having an affair.”